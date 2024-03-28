Connecticut man charged with drug sales

by Joseph Gresser

A federal grand jury handed up an indictment charging a Connecticut man with conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute drugs including fentanyl. The man, 29-year-old Marvin Byrd Jr. of Hartford, Connecticut, appeared in U.S. District Court for Vermont in Burlington on March 22 and pled innocent to the charge.

According to an affidavit submitted as part of a complaint by Tam Vieth a special agent with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATM), Mr. Byrd was actively plying his trade in Orleans County from April 30, 2023, to the time of his arrest.

Agent Vieth’s affidavit says the Northern Vermont Drug Task Force began an investigation into the distribution of fentanyl and cocaine base — also known as crack — in March 2023. The affidavit said Mr. Byrd, who also goes by the nickname TJ, was a target of the investigation along with Britny Parris, 35, of Barton….

