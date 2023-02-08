Complaints cause recall of tainted pot

by Matthew Wilson

DERBY — A complaint about some unwanted side effects, led recreational cannabis retailers to take some of their wares from the shelf this week. A product from one of the Northeast Kingdom’s cannabis cultivators showed elevated traces of a fungicide and the Vermont Cannabis Control Board issued a recall and stepped in to make sure that no other contaminated flowers from the Holland Cannabis Company made it to market.

“It’s no different than a grocery store recall, really,” Mike Hattin, the owner of The High Country, a dispensary in Derby said. The contaminated pot was available for sale at his store.

“Wherever the products are sold, we’ll all pull it from our stock,” he said. …..

