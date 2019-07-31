Combat veterans hold ceremony in Derby
by Joseph Gresser
NEWPORT — All at American Legion Post #21 was quiet at 9:15 a.m. Saturday. A few people stood outside among about 300 motorcycles parked in lines.
Inside, members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association (CVMA) were conducting a business meeting. Outside, stood Walt Curts, an Air Force veteran of Vietnam.
…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:
Annual online subscription
Short-term online subscription
Print subscription
(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)