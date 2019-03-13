CNB warns of fake $100 bills
by Tena Starr
Community National Bank is warning people to be cautious when accepting $100 bills.
Bank President Kathy Austin said Tuesday that, while there’s usually some fake currency in circulation, in the past week or so, there’s been a noticeable spike in counterfeit hundreds.
