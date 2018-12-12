Christmas rings a school bell of diversity

by Paul Lefebvre

Among schools and educators in Orleans County recognizing diversity appears to the prevailing message when it comes to celebrating holidays such as Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Whether it’s putting up a Christmas tree in a classroom or recognizing the coming of the winter solstice, it’s the individual teachers who make the call.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)