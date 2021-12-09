Christmas duet

Jaxon Delabruere (left) bangs out a beat with Morrisville drummer Chimi Bangoura (right) on Main Street in Newport. As the snow fell, the sun set, and the city was lit up for the holiday season, Main Street took on a festive look. Stores remained open late, and Santa journeyed south to stop by Pomerlou Park. Photo by Luke Vidic

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)