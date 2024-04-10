Chips and lawn chairs, the eclipse in Glover

by Tena Starr

It was a Saturday, a couple of days before the solar eclipse when I got a call at the Glover library where I work part-time. The woman asked if we’d mind if she sat in the library parking lot with her daughter to watch the eclipse.

She said she’d looked at eclipse maps and concluded that the library in Glover, Vermont, was the best place to watch.

Huh. I’d looked at eclipse maps, too, and never once saw that the little (though charming) library in Glover was a prime national destination. But judging by the crowd in Glover at around 11 a.m. Monday, eclipse day, I’d been looking at the wrong maps, and the caller might have been right about Glover…

