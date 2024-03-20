Cerill Brown denies murder charges

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — On the evening of March 12, two people were apparently bludgeoned and stabbed to death in their Orleans apartment. A neighbor noticed what was happening and reported what she was seeing to police.

When police arrived they found Paula Broe, 61, and Steven Luisi, 65, dead. Police affidavits say Cerill Brown, 23, also of Orleans and a long-time acquaintance of Mr. Luisi and Ms. Broe, was found in their apartment.

He was arrested and has denied charges of second-degree murder and burglary.

According to the affidavit filed by Vermont State Police Detective Sergeant James Vooris, a neighbor of Ms. Broe and Mr. Luisi heard the sound of banging at their door followed by the noise of breaking glass and called the State Police to say a fight was going on in their apartment.

The affidavit says the caller first said no weapons were involved, but later told police a man was beating someone with a baseball bat…..

