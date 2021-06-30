This Week

Cate Great comes to Greensboro

• Bookmarks: 7

Street performer Cate Great thrills the crowd at the Highland Center for the Arts as she juggles machetes while balancing on a highly unstable platform.   Photo by Emmett Avery 

this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)

 

Share
7 recommended
70 views
bookmark icon