Cannabis pros prepare for opening day

by Matthew Wilson

As September ends and the leaves begin to turn, the daylight hours fade early. The air feels a bit cooler, a hint of coming frost indicating that the final harvests of the year are approaching.

For cannabis cultivators, it’s the time of the year when the last bit of trim is taken from an outdoor plant.

…the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)