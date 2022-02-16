Cannabis becomes two-sided topic in Derby

by Luke Vidic

DERBY — Marijuana is a hot topic in Derby. Voters will decide on Town Meeting Day whether to authorize cannabis retailers in town.

In preparation, the town planning commission may update its regulations regarding the cultivation of cannabis. At the moment, the town does not require a permit to grow cannabis.

Were the town to vote to opt in on Town Meeting Day, it would join the nearby towns of Barton and Brownington in allowing retailers. Newport voted against allowing cannabis shops at last year’s annual meeting.

