Brighton hires Strait as administrator

by Joseph Gresser

ISLAND POND — Two days after Town Meeting the Brighton Select Board met to take care of normal post-meeting business, including the appointment of town officers. The board also had to figure out how it would handle the new power granted by voters on March 1, the authority to hire a town manager.

For the past 20 years or so Brighton has had Joel Cope as its town administrator, but in recent times, Mr. Cope has reduced his paid hours by half, to 20 a week, while the work has grown in quantity and complexity.

After considerable discussion, during which select board members and Mr. Cope laid out the number of grant-funded projects currently in progress and pointed out the need to have a person to coordinate the five departments operated by the town, voters agreed to move to a town manager form of government.

