Brewfest aims to help patients in need
copyright the Chronicle May 30, 2018
by Briana Bocelli
NEWPORT –– The beer was flowing on Saturday at the annual Northeast Kingdom Hematology Oncology (NEKHO) Brewfest hosted by Kingdom Brewing to help raise money for patients with chronic illnesses cover their day-to-day medical expenses.
The venue included live music from local musicians, food vendors and tasty treats –– and of course –– a variety of brews on tap.
…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:
Annual online subscription
Short-term online subscription
Print subscription
(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)