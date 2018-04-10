Bread and Puppet performs a ravishing version of Hamlet

 -  -  5

copyright the Chronicle April 11, 2018 GREENSBORO — Peter Schumann, founder and director of the Bread and Puppet Theater in Glover, has long proved himself adept at adapting his shows to the dimensions of any given performance space. He is less well known for staging plays from the canon of English theater. So it was more of a surprise to hear that Mr. Schumann planned to tackle Hamlet, perhaps the most revered of Shakespeare’s plays, than to learn he would […]
A serene Eva Lander plays as three clowns act out the murder of a king, in the dumb show scene. Photo by Joseph Gresser

copyright the Chronicle April 11, 2018

GREENSBORO — Peter Schumann, founder and director of the Bread and Puppet Theater in Glover, has long proved himself adept at adapting his shows to the dimensions of any given performance space. He is less well known for staging plays from the canon of English theater.

So it was more of a surprise to hear that Mr. Schumann planned to tackle Hamlet, perhaps the most revered of Shakespeare’s plays, than to learn he would put on his production at the new Highland Center for the Arts.

To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)

Share
5 recommended
0 notes
2 views
bookmark icon

Write a comment...

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *