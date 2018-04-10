Bread and Puppet performs a ravishing version of Hamlet

copyright the Chronicle April 11, 2018

GREENSBORO — Peter Schumann, founder and director of the Bread and Puppet Theater in Glover, has long proved himself adept at adapting his shows to the dimensions of any given performance space. He is less well known for staging plays from the canon of English theater.

So it was more of a surprise to hear that Mr. Schumann planned to tackle Hamlet, perhaps the most revered of Shakespeare’s plays, than to learn he would put on his production at the new Highland Center for the Arts.

