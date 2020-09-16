Bluffside rec trail moves forward

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — Tracy Zschau, the Vermont Land Trust’s Northeast Kingdom regional director, and Dan Kilborn, the organization’s forester, led a visitor last Thursday to Bluffside Farm past a sign that read “trail closed” down to Scott’s Cove.

As the group walked on the outside of orange tape stretched along the outer edge of one of the farm’s fields, they could see people had been at work clearing a path up through some woods and down toward the water.

The path, when completed, will be a recreation trail allowing outdoor enthusiasts an easy way to get from the center of Newport to the Beebe Spur rail trail and the Canadian border.

