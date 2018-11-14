Bernie goes to the dentist in Orleans

by Joseph Gresser

ORLEANS — Senator Bernie Sanders, who won election to his third Senate term on November 7, was back in the Kingdom Monday to check out federally funded health care clinics operated by Northern Counties Health Care.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)