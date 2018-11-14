Bernie goes to the dentist in Orleans
by Joseph Gresser
ORLEANS — Senator Bernie Sanders, who won election to his third Senate term on November 7, was back in the Kingdom Monday to check out federally funded health care clinics operated by Northern Counties Health Care.
