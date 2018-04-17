Bernie champions causes for veterans and seniors

copyright the Chronicle April 18, 2018

NEWPORT — During his visit to Newport Saturday, U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders said the present political moment is troublesome, but he pronounced himself “not unoptimistic” about the prospects for the future. He warned his audience of seniors against succumbing to pessimism despite what he said were bad things happening in Washington, D.C.

More than 100 people made it through the lunch line at the Gateway Center and got their wraps, sandwiches, and salads before the main attraction showed up.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)