Barton woman charged with Medicaid fraud

by Joseph Gresser

NEWPORT — A Barton woman denied charges that she defrauded Medicaid of around $18,000 by improperly billing Northeast Kingdom Human Services (NKHS) for care for a relative provided by someone who the state Attorney General’s office says was not legally entitled to perform such work.

Katrina LaFoe, 43, pled innocent to three charges of Medicaid fraud and was released on conditions by Judge Benjamin Battles.

According to the affidavit from Detective Virginia Merriam of the Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Unit of the Attorney General’s office, NKHS told her office about the potential fraud in October 2022. The affidavit says a person getting services from the agency lived with Ms. LaFoe and the person who received the allegedly fraudulent payments — $18,485 in total.

Detective Merriam said NKHS said …

