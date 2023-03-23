Barton Village Trustees look for a third member

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON—Barton Village has most of a new set of trustees. In what appears to be continued fallout from last year’s attempt to sell the village electric department to the Vermont Electric Cooperative (VEC), Nate Sicard, chair of the trustees, was twice defeated for re-election at the village’s Annual Meeting on March 8.

He was nominated for a fourth three-year term, but easily defeated by Gina Lyon with a margin of 36 to 24 votes. Nominated for the two-years remaining on trustee Jacqueline Laurion’s term, Mr. Sicard lost to Marilyn Prue, 35-24.

Ms. Laurion was not nominated.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the last trustee left standing, Justin “Tin” Barton-Caplan announced his resignation. …

…to read the rest of this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper, pick up a copy on the newsstands today or subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)