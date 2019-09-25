Barton Selectmen..another ethical complaint filed and denied

BARTON — What seemed like a straightforward decision on buying winter sand turned into a controversy after Lenny Zenonos filed a formal ethics complaint against Robert Croteau, the chair of the Barton Select Board. The select board called a special meeting for September 24 to straighten out the matter.

At the board’s September 17 meeting, two bids for the sale of 5,000 yards of winter sand to the town were opened. One from LeBrecque Sand and Gravel was for $5.25 a yard, the other from Couture Sand and Gravel was for $5…

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)