Barton Select Board: J.P. Sicard property in violation

Barton Select Board

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — The Barton Select Board told Zoning Administrator Brent Shafer he need not ask permission before asking the town attorney to file a complaint against a person who is ignoring the town’s zoning code.

Mr. Shafer came before the board on Thursday, July 23, and told its members that the Sicard Family Trust, which owns the property on the Glover Road on which the headquarters of J.P. Sicard stands, has been in violation of the code for a few years.

