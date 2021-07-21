Barton Select Board and Sheriff break off talks, again

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — Orleans County Sheriff Jennifer Harlow asked to be heard by the Barton Select Board at its July 15 meeting. A week before the scheduled date, she canceled, saying she had a scheduling conflict.

It now appears she won’t be attending a meeting at all, at least not anytime soon. The issues that caused discussions on a contract between the town and Sheriff’s Department to collapse remain and make discussion futile, the board and Sheriff have decided.

On July 15, Board Chair Ken Mitchell-Eby and board member Lenny Zenonos explained Sheriff Harlow’s decision not to speak to the board was made through a series of emails.

