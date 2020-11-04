Barton seeks remedy for pokey truck

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON—Barton needs a solution to its truck problem before snow comes, the select board and road foreman Rick Knaggs told representatives of Advantage Truck Group (ATG) last Thursday morning.

According to Mr. Knaggs and members of the select board, the truck is not properly geared for the hilly terrain in Barton. Select board member Lenny Zenonos gave Craig Allen, who sold the truck to the town, and Christopher Marsh, director of truck sales for ATG, a brief history of the town’s complaints about the rig’s inability to climb hills while carrying a load or plowing.

The town ordered the six-wheel Western Star dump truck in August 2018, paying $161,000.

