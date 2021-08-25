Barton keeps junkyard focus

by Joseph Gresser

BARTON — At their August 19 meeting select board members said they are continuing to press state officials to take action on two properties whose owners are allegedly operating illegal junkyards.

In previous meetings the board had discussed the activities of Brent Bapp, who has land on Burton Hill Road and Corey Young, whose property is on LeBlanc Road. Both have advertised their unlicensed scrap businesses on social media, according to board chair Ken Mitchell-Eby.

