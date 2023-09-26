Barton Disaster Recovery Center to Close September 27

The Barton Disaster Recovery Center will close permanently at 6 p.m., Wednesday, September 27, 2023. The center is currently open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday.

The center is at this location:

Barton Memorial Building

17 Village Square

Barton, VT 05822

You don’t need to visit a DRC to apply for FEMA assistance or to check on the status of your application. The easiest way to reach FEMA is to call the toll-free Helpline at 800-621-3362. Specialists are available 24/7 to help you apply, answer your questions and provide referrals to resources. Language translation is available. If you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone service or others, give FEMA your number for that service when you apply. You also may go online to DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA App.

The deadline to apply for assistance is October 12, 2023.

Other recovery centers remain open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, and closed Sunday:

Waterbury Armory

294 Armory Drive

Waterbury, VT 05676

Barre Auditorium

16 Auditorium Hill

Barre, VT 05641

Ludlow Community Center

37 Main St.

Ludlow, VT 05149

FEMA operates Disaster Recovery Centers based on where they are needed most. FEMA works closely with state and municipal partners to determine those sites. Once a location begins to see a significant drop in application visits, FEMA and the state coordinate to determine the closing date.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities and access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology equipment. If you need a reasonable accommodation or sign language interpreter, please call 833-285-7448 (press 2 for Spanish).

Representatives from the U.S. Small Business Administration will also be at the center to explain how to apply for SBA’s low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses, and private nonprofits, and provide information about rebuilding to make homes more disaster resistant.

FEMA is committed to ensuring disaster assistance is accomplished equitably, without discrimination on the grounds of race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status. Any disaster survivor or member of the public may contact the FEMA Civil Rights Office if they feel that they are the victim of discrimination. FEMA’s Civil Rights Office can be contacted at 833-285-7448. Multilingual operators are available.

For the latest information on Vermont’s recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4720. Follow the FEMA Region 1 account on Twitter at twitter.com/FEMARegion1, the FEMA Facebook page at facebook.com/FEMA, or Vermont Emergency Management on Twitter at twitter.com/vemvt and on Facebook at facebook.com/ VermontEmergencyManagement.