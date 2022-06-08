Author says veterans can heal nation

by Tena Starr

LYNDON — How do we experience war?

For the most part, we don’t.

“The vaunted military divide is real,” said best-selling author and filmmaker Sebastian Junger at Friday’s veterans conference at Northern Vermont University–Lyndon.

He went on to remedy that for himself by, among other things, spending a total of 15 months, over five trips, imbedded with a platoon of U.S. soldiers in the dangerous Korengal Valley of Afghanistan during the war there. That led to the books War and Tribe as well as the documentaries Restrepo and Korengal, the first of which was an Academy Award nominee and winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the Sundance Film Festival.

…this story and more in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)