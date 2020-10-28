Annual jack-o-lantern contest winner

Meg Gibson of West Glover was one of the Best Adult winners at the Chronicle's annual jack-o'-lantern contest.  Her pumpkin carving was inspired by the murder hornet.  Photos from the participants … more in the full edition of this week's paper.

