Angels take championship

On Wednesday, June 9, the Irasburg Angels, playing at home field, won 4 to 3 in a close game against the Orleans A’s for the Lake Region Youth Baseball Minors baseball championship. Both teams played hard, but ultimately the Angels triumphed. Pictured, from left to right, in the back are coaches Andrew Plante, Peter Badertscher, and Tony Bittner and players Nate Badertscher, Brody Cleveland, Kaiden Danaher, Caleb Plante, Jamison Eckhardt, and Lucas Bittner. In the front row are Trenton Collins, Landen Dupuis, Peyton Pion, Colby Thomas, Henry Arant, and Gavin Danaher. Congratulations to the Angels on their victory. Photo courtesy of Daniel Perron