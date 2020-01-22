An interview with Everett Demeritt

by Tena Starr

CRAFTSBURY — If, at 83 years old, Everett Demeritt of Craftsbury was asked how best to make America great again, he’d probably say that everyone should have an upbringing like his — on a farm.

“We was probably the most fortunate kids to ever grow up,” he said. “There was no fighting, no drinking, and there was enough to eat. We had to work. There’s no better way to grow up than on a farm.”

Of course, they had to work — everyone on a farm works, a lot — but Mr. Demeritt doesn’t see any downside to that.



