An afternoon aboard the Northern Star

by Luke Vidic

NEWPORT — A dreary midweek gave way to sun on Friday as The Northern Star embarked on its sixth cruise of the season, and its sixth cruise under new management. Regular travelers, joined by multiple board members of the nonprofit Memphremagog Community Maritime Corporation, came aboard for a six mile out-and-back journey on Lake Memphremagog. The boat’s two diesel engines roared to life shortly after 3 p.m. and the cruise began.

This season marks the end of a four-year hiatus for The Northern Star. After sailing on and off again in multiple New England and mid-Atlantic waterways since 2002, the boat was forced to shut down following financial troubles. The rocky history of The Northern Star is not unusual.

