About 150 attend landfill hearing

by Joseph Gresser

COVENTRY— Nearly 150 people crowded the Coventry town gym Tuesday evening to participate in hearings reconvened by the District Seven Environmental Commission to consider the Act 250 permit request from New England Waste Systems of Vermont (NEWS-VT), the operators of the Coventry landfill.

…To read the rest of this article, and all the Chronicle‘s stories, subscribe to the online edition below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)