A reason to hope for a frigid April

To the editor,

Once again you Chroniclers outdid yourselves with your April 1 Comicle.

I guess maybe after a whole year of focusing your minds on who/what/when and where, as April finally comes around, your imaginations are like heifers let out of the barn for the first time in the spring. But you were playing with your readers’ minds a bit when you sandwiched that true story about Act 46 in between two slices of near fantasy. That one should have had a warning on it.

