A glimpse of the past

This photo is a Harry W. Richardson photo of Main Street, Newport circa 1950. Montana, starring Errol Flynn, is playing at the Burns theater and was released that year. It was the second time Flynn played an Australian. Ronald Reagan was first selected for the role but was replaced by Flynn. It seems a bit unusual to have such a large poster on the end of the theater. Also visible is the Hotel Newport, home to the infamous cocktail lounge known as the Snake Pit.

Photos courtesy of the Old Stone House Museum

