A glimpse of local history

Fred Dutton Pierce at approximately three years of age poses with a stuffed deer in the E.F. Dutton Pharmacy circa 1885. Mr. Pierce would go on to operate the Pierce Pharmacy in Barton for over 50 years. He was a well known Barton businessman. He died in Bradenton, Florida, in 1961 and is buried in the Welcome O. Brown Cemetery in Barton. This photograph, along with many other items, was recently given to the Orleans County Historical Society by Jack and Dorothy Ruggles. Mr. Ruggles’ father bought the Pierce Pharmacy back in the 1950s, and Jack continued to operate it until 2000. It continues today as Kinney Drugs. Bob Hunt of the historical society sends the Chronicle these photos and information. He said this may be the only known interior photograph of the E.F. Dutton Pharmacy. The building, along with the Owen Store, burned in 1885 and was replaced by the building now known as the Pierce Block. Photos courtesy of the Orleans County Historical Society.

…this story and another great historical photo and description in the full edition of this week’s paper. Subscribe now to access our e-version or to have it delivered to your home weekly by selecting a link below:

Annual online subscription

Short-term online subscription

Print subscription

(To find a particular article, search for the corresponding edition of the newspaper)