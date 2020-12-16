A glimpse into the past..Willoughby Christmas Card

The Old Stone House Museum has shared some real photo Christmas cards by local people back in the 1930s and the 1960s. Carl and Annie French of Orleans and Westmore chose a Willoughby Lake view for their card.

More photos, courtesy of The Old Stone House Museum, can be found in this week’s Chronicle.

