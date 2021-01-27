A glimpse from the past..

Barn Raising

Among the Old Stone House Museum’s digital collection of historical photos was this photo of a barn raising presumed to be in Orleans County. The men have been working on erecting the frame, while the women are preparing to serve dinner on the barn floor.

Holland Pone Mill

This sawmill was in operation near Holland Pond in the early 1900s. Lumber was sold at $16 per thousand feet.

Brownington Center Store and Town Clerk’s Office

The Brownington Center Store and the office of the town clerk in the early 1900s.

Photos courtesy of the Old Stone House Museum

