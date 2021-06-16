A 60-year-old cuke?

by Luke Vidic

ORLEANS — In a 61-year-old bottle, Mike Tanguay keeps a 60-year-old secret. It isn’t a map to buried treasure or a message from a marooned sailor, and neither is it something as ornamental as a ship in a bottle. Rather, it’s something that would be at home in the pantry of a haunted house.

What Mr. Tanguay keeps in his precious jar is a 61-year-old cucumber. Over the years, the cucumber’s vinegar has browned, likely due to exposure to air and sunlight, and the cucumber has darkened to a shade of black.

Like a ship in a bottle, the intrigue comes from wondering how such a big item fits into a bottle with an opening the size of a quarter. That was accomplished by growing the cucumber, from bud to adulthood, within the jar.

