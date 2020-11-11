Honoring WWII veterans of our allies

Dan Pellerin recently participated in a project similar to one that places wreaths on veterans’ graves. This time the acknowledgement was a poppy, and the recipients were Canadian and British soldiers who fought in World War I and are buried in Vermont. The effort is coordinated by the British and Commonwealth Remembrance Project. Mr. Pellerin said his father is Canadian and both he and his dad are veterans. Here, Mr. Pellerin put a poppy on the grave of Private Emery John Larock, whose grave is in Barton. Mr. Pellerin provided the following information about Mr. Larock. He enlisted in the Canadian Expeditionary Force in Montreal in August of 1915. He arrived in England in April of 1916 and transferred to the 19th battalion a month later. In May of 1917 he entered the hospital for treatment of trench fever. He was treated at hospitals in Boulogne, France, and in England. It wasn’t until more than a year later, in October of 1918, that he returned to the 19th battalion in France. In April of 1919 he transferred to “O” Wing for demobilization, suffering from bronchitis contracted in Germany in January of that year. In June of 1919, he sailed for Canada on board the SS Caronia. He was discharged from the Canadian Expeditionary Force on July 4, 1919. He died of tuberculosis as a consequence of suffering from bronchitis and trench fever in the war.

The 19th battalion, Canadian Expeditionary Force, at Vimy Ridge. Private Emery John Larock was with the 19th at Vimy Ridge, which was one of the Canadians’ bloodiest battles of World War I. The battle of Vimy Ridge was in the Nord-Pas-de-Calais region of France. The main combatants were the four divisions of the Canadian Corps in the First Army, against three divisions of the German 6th Army, according to Wikipedia. The battle took place from April 9 to April 12 in 1917 with the Canadians emerging the victors. Photo courtesy of Dan Pellerin