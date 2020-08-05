Who’s running in the August 11 Primary?

This year offers plenty of choices for the state’s highest offices, if not always for local races.

No fewer than four Republicans are vying for the chance to unseat Representative Peter Welch, the state’s lone delegate to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Even more surprisingly Governor Phil Scott, a Republican, faces four challengers from his own party, as well as those who hope to face him as the candidates of the Democratic and Progressive parties.

The Republicans hoping to run as their party’s candidate against Representative Welch are Miriam Berry of Essex, Jimmy Rodriguez of Montpelier, Justin Tuthill of Pomfret, and Anya Tynio, who hails from Charleston.

