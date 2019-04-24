This Week Spring flooding on Salem Published 23 hours ago - Editor - 23h ago The arrival of warm weather may be a welcome change to most Orleans County residents but with it comes flooding. Melted snow lifted streams over their banks and, in Derby, left the 4-H Road under a swollen Salem Lake. Paul Roy, who has a house on the street, said he and his neighbors have seen worse. “Most houses have a crawl space and in early spring you know the water is going to be there. You deal with it as long as it doesn’t go in the house,” Mr. Roy said cheerfully. Photo by Joseph Gresser 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it