Welcome warm weather brings flooding

 -  - 

A single image reveals the good and bad of spring. As snow melted in the highlands, Salem Lake rose to surround this house on the 4-H Road in Derby. The water level was not high enough to hide a cheerful row of crocuses. Photo by Joseph Gresser
A single image reveals the good and bad of spring. As snow melted in the highlands, Salem Lake rose to surround this house on the 4-H Road in Derby. The water level was not high enough to hide a cheerful row of crocuses. Photo by Joseph Gresser
Share
9 views
bookmark icon