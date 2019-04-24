This Week Welcome warm weather brings flooding Published 24 hours ago - Editor - 24h ago A single image reveals the good and bad of spring. As snow melted in the highlands, Salem Lake rose to surround this house on the 4-H Road in Derby. The water level was not high enough to hide a cheerful row of crocuses. Photo by Joseph Gresser A single image reveals the good and bad of spring. As snow melted in the highlands, Salem Lake rose to surround this house on the 4-H Road in Derby. The water level was not high enough to hide a cheerful row of crocuses. Photo by Joseph Gresser 0 shares ShareTweetSharePin it