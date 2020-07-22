300 gather for Newport March for Black Lives

by Meghan Wayland

NEWPORT — More than 300 people gathered at the waterfront in Newport Saturday for a rally that focused on the experience of black Vermonters and called for sustained, anti-racist action.

Saturday’s peaceful demonstration consisted of three hours of personal accounts, songs, and poems in which speakers conveyed their experiences with racism in the Northeast Kingdom and throughout the state — the racism they faced in court, the halls of their schools, at traffic stops, and in their neighborhoods. White people were called to be uncomfortable, to make sacrifices, to show up with more than signs — to show up with their time, safety, and money — to make the Northeast Kingdom safe and just for community members who are black, indigenous, and people of color (BIPoC).

