$21-million to go to dairy farmers

by Joseph Gresser

The number of cases of COVID-19 in Vermont remains relatively low, and the state continues to turn its attention to relieving problems related to the pandemic that don’t involve actual illness.

At Governor Phil Scott’s press briefing Tuesday, members of his Administration announced grant programs to help farmers and healthcare organizations.

There was also news about soon-to-be-announced regulations to guide long-term care facilities toward reopening their doors safely to more visits from families and friends.

Just to remind everyone the coronavirus remains a threat, Dr. Mark Levine, state Commissioner of Health, spoke about a potential outbreak in the region of Manchester and why some uncertainty remains about its severity or even its existence.

