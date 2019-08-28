16 of 40 priests named for abuse worked locally

by Tena Starr

The Diocese of Burlington last week published a list of 40 priests, from 1950, who a seven-member lay committee found had credible accusations of sexual abuse of minors made against them. Sixteen of them worked in Orleans or Essex counties.

