12-year-old turns snow into money

by Tena Starr

ORLEANS — Ben Roberts is a businessman. As sole proprietor of Ben’s Snow Removal, he travels around the county shoveling driveways, walkways, cars, decks, porches, and roofs. He has a stack of handsome business cards and a collection of sophisticated snow removal equipment, including an electric shovel. He records his appointments in a planner so he doesn’t forget anyone.

