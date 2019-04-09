Vermont’s spring turkey hunting starts soon

Vermont Fish and Wildlife re-established native wild turkeys when it released 31 wild birds from New York in 1969 and 1970. Today, Vermont has an estimated wild turkey population of more than 45,000. Photo by John Hall
