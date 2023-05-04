Two-car crash in Albany kills three, lone survivor airlifted by DHART helicopter.

by Trisha Ingalls

IRASBURG— A two-car accident killed three motorists and seriously injured a fourth in Albany Thursday afternoon. Dozens of first responders and curious onlookers gathered in Irasburg shortly after to watch the Dartmouth-Hitchcock Advanced Response Team (DHART) helicopter landing in the middle of the common to fly the lone survivor to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.

State Police Trooper James Gallup told the Chronicle that, as far as he knows, two cars carrying the four passengers crashed on Route 14 just over the Irasburg-Albany line at the intersection with Griggs Road. He said three people were pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened a little before 4 p.m. He said the Vermont State Police crash team was on-site investigating, but added road conditions were dry. He said there were witnesses to the crash. All local fire departments and EMS responded quickly.

In a press release issued Thursday night Trooper Seth Boudreau says a preliminary investigation shows a car was traveling south on Route 14 around 3:30 p.m. when its driver tried to pass another vehicle traveling in the same direction. The car crossed into the northbound lane. Near of Griggs Road the car that was trying to pass collided head-on with a second car, which was traveling north in the northbound lane of travel.

The press release says the two occupants of the passing car were pronounced dead by emergency medical staff. One of those in the second car was treated after being extricated from the wreck, but died at the scene. The other occupant of the second car was flown to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and said to be in stable condition with serious injuries.

Police withheld the names of those involved in the accident until their families could be notified.

Update 5/5/23

An update from a VSP report sent this morning reveled the following identifying names:

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: June Cleveland

AGE: 80

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

PASSENGER: Linda Major

AGE: 59

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Jason Sanville

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

PASSENGER: Cricket Santamore

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Albany, VT

INJURIES: Serious