Aimee Alexander, who teaches government at North Country Union High School, was born in Florida and lived there and, for a couple of years, in Georgia, until she met her fellow North Country colleague while both were taking a summer course in Atlanta, Georgia.

by Joseph Gresser

DERBY—After the reapportionment process that comes around every ten years following the U.S. Census, the Orleans 1 House District was pared down to a single-seat district made up solely of the town of Derby.