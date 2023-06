This little pup veered too far from his mother who was busy relocating her many babies. If he was less than three month’s old, it is likely that he is unable to see. So, he picked a shady area under a vehicle to wait it out. After exchanging a few chirps back and forth with his momma, and some help with a push broom to get him off in the right direction, he finally made his way back to his family.

Video created by Connie Knaggs & Tracy Davis Pierce