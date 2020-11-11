Parson’s Pub and Grill a new culinary adventure

by Amanda Camargo

BARTON — When Parson’s Corner closed its doors locals were left without one of their favorite places to grab a bite to eat. This was a problem that Sue and Darcy Belding sought to rectify. They were running the WilloBarn Snack Barn in Brownington this past summer when they heard that Parson’s was available. They saw this as an opportunity for something amazing in a place they loved, so they closed the WilloBarn and opened what is now known as Parson’s Pub and Grill.

The new Parson’s, with its homey atmosphere and friendly staff, opened in mid-September. Its owners hope to make it much more than just a place to eat. They hope it will become a staple in the community, where, as Ms. Belding put it, “We may not know your name when you come in, but hopefully we will know it by the time you leave.”

